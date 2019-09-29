Making and unmaking of Sye Raa

By | Published: 12:32 am 8:09 pm

Breaking new grounds, Sye Raa is certainly an epic magnum opus in the career of Megastar Chiranjeevi and a jewel in Telugu cinema history. As the storyline unfolds through the eyes of the character Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, here is a sneak peek into the unsung artiste who toiled behind the screen to give an authentic picture on how the rebel of the Indian Independence was like.

In an exclusive interaction with SundayScape, former model, stylist and fashion designer Utthara Menon divulges her experience in working with the project and how Sye Raa came into shape after months of research and study.

“We only had a vivid picture of the freedom fighter who belongs to the period before the Sepoy Mutiny in 1857. Nothing we could find on internet. The whole crew had visited the native village Uyyalawada in Rayalaseema to get the first-hand account of how Narasimha Reddy looked, his audacious story of bravery and revolt. At the end of the day, the only way one can go about is by connecting with the period 1800. His story was very much short-lived. As much as we could do, collect photos, references, pouring down into Indian gazettes in State Museums in Chennai. Narasimha Reddy was born in a zamindar family. They were called as Paleyakars in those days. All villagers used to pay taxes to one chief Paleyakar during the rule of British East India Company,” Utthara Menon says.

After gathering information, Utthara and her team came up with an idea to sketch the portrait of Narasimha Reddy. “So, right from the turban to the accessories that go into it, we made sure that everything looked authentic. How the shawl and dupatta draped around the body, what kind of tilak the particular person used to have, etc. As the information was very vague, hard to find, not open to everyone, we had to assume everything and come to definite conclusion. There were no cameras at that time. Whatever information was stored in books, it was chronicled and documented through sketches, artwork and paintings by artists from British empire. Accessories like belts and caps that British soldiers wore were actually drawn from Osprey publishers,” she added.

The project tested the skill of Utthara to the extreme as the movie demands every detail to the subject. The earrings that women used to wear from their higher lobes of ear, the chain of coins and other accessories needed a different kind of styling.

“Back in the olden days, they used to have only two colours, Indigo, Araku, and Velvet also was used to a large extent. Dusky skin was prominent then, so we decided to maintain the colour tone classy and not loud and garish. Usually, audience get to see bright colours with shiny gold in most of the period movies, but we planned anti-gold and muted subtle colours which would connect audience to that period,” says Utthara who had earlier styled for all new-age movies.

Sister of noted director Gautham Menon, Utthara says styling and sketching for Amitabh Bachchan was the most challenging task for her. “He got the beard and hair, and a guru in the ashram, it was after several discussions with director Surender Reddy and other crew members, we finalised a look for Amitabh ji,” she adds. She says that all the fabrics and clothing went through rigorous treatment of dipping in boiling tea and hot water.

The final war including the guerrilla war has a special theme of colour palette. “And rather than making the colour of the British Army bright red, it was torn down to tomato red to get the perfect look. Even the dress for widows in the movie was designed to give a sophisticated look,” concludes Utthara.