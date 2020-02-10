Making hemp a fashion byword

By | Published: 9:08 pm 9:12 pm

Breaking preconceived notions about various benefits of hemp and its products, Hemis has come up with different eco-friendly materials and out-of-the-box ideas at its outlet set up on Road No 12, Banjara Hills.

Ranging from apparel to accessories, footwear to furnishing, wellness, nutrition, and much more, Hemis has crafted products made from various parts of the hemp plant, with organic blends of cotton, silk and other natural materials. According to Hemis, their fabrics are antimicrobial and reflect up to 95 per cent UV rays and make them a great choice of durable yet comfortable fabric.

The men’s garments range from Rs 999 to Rs 4,999 while women clothing cost starting from Rs 999 to Rs 10,000. Run by a group of individuals, Hemis has collaborations with designers and artisans who share their vision for a sustainable future. Along with other women-focused sustainable brands like Ji and Yes, Hemis has encouraged many women with their craftsmanship, through a range of accessories made of hemp canvas and a range of hemp-blend fabrics, said Prashansa Shahani, founder of Hemis.

With upcoming categories including a new line for kids apparel, and a new collection in Ikat and knits, Hemis is set to bring sustainable luxury for a more conscious and contemporary lifestyle. The brand is also set to introduce a line of hemp nutraceuticals for the health conscious as well.

