Making Hyderabad hunger-free

Hyderabad: It is a known fact that there are many homeless people in Hyderabad who struggle for three meals a day with no one to feed them. While everyone hopes to help them, Food Bank Hyderabad (FBH) is already feeding more than 1,000 homeless people every week.

“I thought about how it would be if each of us could take the responsibility of feeding at least three or four people at a time. It is not a big burden and in return, it would help people who are in desperate need of support,” says FBH founder Mohammed Abdul Aziz.

Starting the initiative with a core group of four — Dileep, Iqbal, Abdul Salam and Satya Pamidi — the group distributed 34 food packets during its first food distribution drive. Not interested in cash transactions or donations, the team only picks up packed home-cooked meals and distributes it among the poor and homeless.

“While serving food to the needy, I felt happy. And, that was the moment I decided that no one should sleep on an empty stomach, which triggered a change in me to visualise a hunger-free nation,” says Aziz.

Starting with five people, now has more than 150 volunteers on its mission to see a hunger-free Hyderabad. In last two years, the NGO, which includes students, housewives, entrepreneurs and employees, distributed food and shared smiles with 1.5 lakh people.

It is inspiring others to set up similar food banks in Kurnool, Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Eluru, Vizag and Vijayawada. Every Friday, FBH distributes food at the Government Maternity Hospital in Koti with plans to expand the gesture to more hospitals in future.

“Many donors from across the country and abroad order food —especially durable food such as biscuits and breads — online for distribution. So, now the destitute are not just fed for the day, but also have something to eat over the next two or three days,” says Aziz.

The NGO also collects leftovers from hotels and function halls, and conducts a quality check before distributing the food to the underprivileged people at government hospitals.

“It is a great challenge to make a hunger-free nation, which requires participation and support of everyone to achieve it,” says Aziz.

FBH can be contacted on 9160508054.