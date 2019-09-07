Making Hyderabad roads safer

By | Published: 12:48 am 8:42 pm

Even before the implementation of revised traffic penalties has come into force, the Hyderabad Traffic Police says there is an increase in compliance of traffic rules by motorists.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Hyderabad, says that the revised high penalties could act as a deterrent and make the city roads much safer.

Traffic scenario from September 1 compared to previous months.



Compared to the previous months, adherence to traffic rules, particularly wearing helmet and stopping on the line at traffic signals, has increased. While it was previously around 75 per cent in the city, it is now around 90 per cent. In the older parts of the city, it has increased from 60 per cent to 75 per cent.

What does the change mean:

In the weeks to come, we expect the motorists to strictly adhere to the traffic rules. The rules are meant for the safety of the public and following them is of advantage to all of them. Law abiding motorists are very happy that the things are changing and they will feel safer on the roads.

How will it impact road accidents?

In Telangana alone, 7,500 persons died in road accidents. We expect the fatalities to come down after the new penalties are implemented. In foreign countries, traffic violations and fatalities in road accidents are less because people fear the high penalties there and even if Indians go there, they follow the traffic laws sincerely.

The awareness campaign…

It is a continuous process. Last year, we reached about three lakh students to spread awareness on traffic rules and road safety. A special campaign has again been launched to spread awareness on the revised penalties and we are requesting citizens to follow traffic rules.

