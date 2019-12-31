Making of India’s second largest Metro

By | Published: 12:51 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: When Hyderabad Metro chugged on the Ameerpet-Hitec City stretch on March 20 this year, the IT and ITeS employees of Madhapur, Gachibowli and neighbouring areas heaved a sigh of relief. With the inauguration of the stretch, it now extends a comfortable and convenient transport connectivity to employees between Eastern and Western parts of the city. On November 29, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar inaugurated the Metro services till Raidurg.

When Metro was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2017, it covered only 30 km. But within a span of two years, it spread to over 50 km emerging as India’s second largest Metro network after Delhi.

Passenger patronage continues to increase steadily. From about 1.5 lakh per day initially, it has now grown to nearly four lakh passengers per day. The 1.5-kilometre stretch between Raidurg and Hitech City alone is expected to attract 40,000 passengers on a daily basis.

Unique services

Transforming the urban transportation modes, the Hyderabad Metro broke many records in 2019, besides extending many services to make commuting hassle-free. Recently, the Metro, in association with MakeyMyTrip, launched the QR code-based ticketing system, effectively doing away with the practice of having to stand in queues for tickets.

This apart, it facilitated passengers to watch their favourite movies, catch up with music of their choice and even play games through the launch of seamless in-train entertainment facilities. These were launched in association with SugarBox Networks last fortnight. Hyderabad Metro is the first metro service in the country to introduce such seamless and in-flight-like facilities for its commuters. Users do not require mobile data to access the service, Metro officials claim.

Crucial role during RTC strike

The Metro rail also played a crucial role in offering transportation to commuters during the 52-day strike by TSRTC employees. Trains were operated at a frequency of 3.5 minutes and 4.5 minutes during peak hours and at a frequency of 6-7 minutes during non-peak hours. Services were operated from 6 am till 11 pm.

This apart, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited launched the skywalk at Hitec City Metro Station connecting L&T Next Galleria-Hitec City Mall for passengers. This was in addition to the skywalk at Punjagutta Metro Station connecting L&T Next Galleria-Punjagutta Mall.

HMRL signed an agreement with Fortum, a Finnish government-owned company, to set up eight electric vehicle charging points at Metro stations. At present, charging is free of cost. Recently, the Power Grid Corporation of India also set up three charging points at Miyapur and Balanagar Metro stations.

