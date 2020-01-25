Making reading cool again

By | Dravika Trehan | Published: 9:29 pm

“We are a family of book lovers, but when we observed that we outgrow books after reading them it disappointed us. We could never throw them away. We wanted to share the joy of reading with like-minded people and that’s how Food4Thought Foundation was born,” said Shefali Rao, one of the founders of the organisation.

Started in 2015, the Food4Thought Foundation believes that India has always had a rich tradition of reading, but the past few decades have seen an alarming drop in reading habits, and this has become graver with the advent of new distractions like television, computers, mobiles, etc.

It is essential to be able to excite young minds and drive them towards delving into and taking advantage of this rich culture and learning from the wisdom of our ancient and tremendous heritage. The Foundation’s Leadership team believes it is critical to create access to books and encourage reading habits.

“Society might be literate, but it is not educated enough. Books are a strong medium to liberate society from close minded thinking. Books nourish us and provides food for our thought,” explains Shefali. In last three years, the foundation has opened and operates approximately 303 libraries across India in schools, hospitals, jails, temples, community homes, old age homes, etc.

After donating their books to the center, the donor gets a login ID so that they can keep a track of the books. They can trace where their books are sent with the help of barcode on their books which are linked to an app. While recalling an incident from last year, Shefali shares, “When I visited Guwahati jail in Assam I saw inmates reading out our books to others and having a discussion with each other.

It gave me immense satisfaction that we are able to provide them an escape from the four walls of prison with the help of our initiative.” Save Endangered Stories, an initiative by the foundation aims to conserve the lost fables and folktales. A new initiative called GGP: Ghar Ghar Pustakalaya is another step by the foundation.

“A nation’s growth is analysed with the help of GDP. Similarly, our concept of GGP is to help society progress. We aim to build small libraries in the buildings where families can adopt and keep the books at their homes. Like that every home will have a small library,” she explained. “While we are making efforts to save endangered species, the endangered habit of reading also needs our attention,” Shefali concludes.

Apart from the libraries, the foundation conducts various activities and reading sessions to encourage the habit of reading. Their annual event India Reading Olympiad (IRO) is a competition held across India in 13 different categories. An award ceremony for the same will be held at the upcoming Hyderabad Literary Festival. The list of eminent winners include the late Anant Pai, founder of the prestigious publication, Amar Chitra Katha as well as 4-year old Ayan Gogoi from Assam, who is one of the youngest authors.

