Making the best use of old denim

New Delhi: We all love denims for multiple reasons. In an age where denims are even available in athleisure styles, it’s hard to resist buying a new pair. With conscious shopping coming into the fore, try these DIY tips to transform your old denims into something useful and trendy, so you don’t feel guilty while buying a new pair.

From coasters to toys to wall arts, you can do so much with your old jeans. Samresh Das, Design Manager, Numero Uno suggests some very simple things you must try out at home:

Denim Pouch with Jean pocket

All you have to do is cut out the back of your jean pocket. From the excess denim fabric, cut the strips and sew it on the sides of the jean pocket bag. Glue some buttons or flowers and your jean pocket pouch is ready. You can use it as a phone holder or even place jean pockets on the walls as multi-purpose holder.

Denim Floor Mat

One of the simplest things you can make from your old pair of denims is a floor mat. Choose some different shades of old denim, cut out rectangular broad strips and sew them with coloured thread. Here, stitching will add colours to the mat. Once all the strips are sewed together, you can fray the sides of your mat. To give a grip to it, you can paste the denim mat on some old fabric that will make it stiff.

Jean Bag/ Tote Bag

Cut off the legs part of your jeans and sew the remaining bottoms where typically your zipper ends. From the excess leg part of denims, make a cut out of suitable length for the straps and attach it to the side of your bag. You can even use some old colour or patterned fabric for straps to make it peppier and more vibrant. In an addition, you can add threads at the place of belt to secure the closing.

Make up Pouch

Simple yet elegant. Cut two rectangular shaped denim patches and attach the upper part with a zipper, sew the bottom part and sides of the pouch. Once everything is sewed together, you can fray the sides using tweezers. You can decorate your makeup pouch with buttons, threads and colored stones.

Denim Dream Catcher

This looks so beautiful and one of the arts for your wall. To make this, cut some feather shaped denim scraps and glue some coloured thread that will work as mid rib of the leaf. Now fray the denims from both sides. Once you have few of the leaves ready, hang them to a wired circle or an old frame or sticks. Your Denim Dream Catcher is ready.

Denim Vase Cover

If you have a vase or two holding big plants as part of your interior and you are not sure of the finish/look of the vase, you can definitely go for beautiful denim vase covers. Just pull out your old pair of jeans and cut the legs below the crotch area. Now you have two legs with you. Measure the diameter, height and shape of the vase. Check if the legs are of the same size or closest and if they are of the same size as vase just pass it through the vase from bottom and chop off the extra length from top with a little margin towards top so that you can roll down the opening a bit to make it look like a pair of denim worn by a vase. If the vase is bigger, then open both legs from one of the side seams and stitch them together to achieve vase height, diameter and shape. Leave few inches margin towards top before chopping the extra length and roll it down to create a drape. Your vase will definitely look cooler than it used to.