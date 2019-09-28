Making Warangal future-ready

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: A comprehensive master plan is being prepared for Warangal city and its peripheral areas under the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) to ensure planned development, catering to the future infrastructural requirements.

The exercise of preparing the master plan is in its final stages and the draft plan will be published soon. At a review meeting involving local elected representatives in Hyderabad on Saturday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said suggestions and feedback from all stakeholders were being taken into consideration while preparing the draft plan. Till date, over 4,000 suggestions and objections were received. The master plan was prepared to cater to the infrastructural needs until 2041.

A special body, comprising a nodal officer each for every Assembly constituency, will be set up to coordinate with local elected representatives and finalise the master plan. “Emphasis should be on conserving the city’s historic, archaeological and environmental aspects along with water bodies and roads while preparing the master plan,” Rama Rao said.

Briefing about the parameters of the master plan, the Minister said there was scope for developing a well-planned road network connecting Outer Ring Road (ORR) with radial roads. For future requirements, growth corridors will be identified besides industrial zones and other facilities. In tune with the changing times and future demands, Rama Rao directed the KUDA officials to upgrade their administration practices and pool funds for executing development projects. He advised them to emulate land pooling and transfer of land rights programmes initiated by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). MLAs were asked to submit proposals to KUDA officials for planned development in their respective constituencies.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked the officials to identify routes for connecting ORR with Inner Ring Road (IRR). Further, he discussed the proposed tour of Rama Rao to Warangal on October 5 for laying the foundation stone and inaugurating several development programmes.

Health Minister Etela Rajender, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash, MLCs Kadiam Srihari and P Srinivas Reddy, MLAs T Rajaiah, Aroori Ramesh, Ch Dharma Reddy, M Yadagiri Reddy and Nannapuneni Narender, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, Warangal Urban Collector Prashanth Patil and others participated in the meeting.

