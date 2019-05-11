‘Mako Mermaids an H2O adventure’ unlocks underwater mysteries

By | Published: 7:14 pm

The world has many secrets, some known and many unknown, one amongst those is that mermaids are as real as anything can get. Now streaming on Netflix, Season 1 of Mako Mermaids, an H2O adventure is the story of three real-life mermaids, Sirena, Nixie and Lyla, who belong to a mermaid pod that resides in the waters of Mako Island.

With the full moon approaching, the three of them are assigned the task of making sure that there are no trespassers on the island on the night of the full moon. It is their job to guard their sacred moon pool at all costs.

But, being young and naive, they neglect their duties that results in a 16-year-old land dweller, Zac accidentally falling into the moon pool and acquiring some magical properties, along with forming a special bond with the island.

This negligence results in their banishment from the pod. While the pod leaves the islands for good, the three of them are forced to stay behind. Determined to bring the pod back, the three of them decide to find out what exactly happened to Zac and how they can reverse it.

During their investigation, they find out that Zac has turned into a merman. There hasn’t been a merman for thousands of years now and, suddenly, they have one very determined and difficult merman from whom they have to take away his powers.

Can Sirena and her friends pull this one off or will Zac’s connection overpower their plans? What does this sudden appearance of merman mean? Is this destiny’s way of balancing things out or is there any other hidden agenda? Watch on to find out.