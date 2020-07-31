Malafide intention costs petitioner heavy

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court, while imposing costs of Rs 1 lakh, dismissed a writ petition alleging construction at Gram Panchayat in Shaligauraram mandal of Nalgonda district. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by one Sheelam Sreenu. The petitioner complained that the construction was being done in a cremation/burial ground by demolishing an old government school. The judge had directed the Principal District Judge, Nalgonda, to depute an officer and submit a report.

Accordingly, the Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Nalgonda, was directed to do so. The judicial officer submitted a report that the crematorium/burial ground being constructed was located outside the village and the nearest house to it was about 2 km. The report stated that no school was being demolished and the crematorium/burial ground being constructed was not as alleged in the centre of the village. The officer submitted statements of the residents who stated that the school is 2 km from the proposed site. While imposing exemplary costs, Justice Kumar pointed out that the petition was filed with malafide intention and the statements by the petitioner were false. Taking advantage of the pandemic, the jurisdiction of the court was invoked for personal gains, he said.

Ripening of fruits

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, directed the government to file a report on the use of ethephon sachets for ripening of fruits. The panel was dealing with a writ plea filed by Goldripe International Private Limited. The petitioner complained that the home department was interfering in its business and that the authorities did not allow them to use the product despite approvals from the FSSAI and Customs. The panel sought clarification from the government on how the said insecticide is being used and whether all guidelines of FSSAI were being followed. It wanted to know if it had any harmful impact. The matter will be heard on August 14.

Roads inside lake, alleges plea

The same panel directed the government to refrain from laying any road and not to carry on any activity in the FTL area of Khajaguda lake. It was dealing with a letter addressed to it by Dr Lubna Sarwath as a taken up PIL. The activist complained that Hyderabad Road Development Construction Limited under the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development was laying roads inside the FTL of the lake and the government has even changed the FTL maps. It is blasting the heritage rocks on the entire western boundary of the Khajaguda talab connecting the Bio Diversity Junction. The panel will continue to hear the matter on August 17.

Illegal transportation of animals

The same panel heard at length the Director of the Animal Husbandry on the number of slaughterhouses in the State. The panel was dealing with a public interest writ petition filed by Shashikala Kopanati. She complained that the authorities failed to check the illegal transportation of animals, especially camels, to the State. The panel directed the government to be vigilant during the time of Bakrid and will hear the matter on August 5.

Report sought on diet contract

The same panel directed the Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital to furnish a copy of inquiry report on diet contractor Koduri S Babu. The panel was dealing with a PIL questioning the legality of the contract being awarded to him. The panel opined that everybody in the government and hospital was protecting him and they are hand in glove with the contractor. The matter will be heard on August 17.

