Malaika Arora makes it official

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have made their relationship official as the actor shared a romantic photograph with the Ishaqzaade star on social media.After leaving for a birthday getaway on Monday, Malaika shared an image on Instagram on Wednesday to wish her boyfriend on his 34th birthday.

“Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor… Love and happiness always,” she captioned the image in which the two can be seen holding hands and snuggling at a beach.The 45-year-old actor can be seen in a striped pant suit while Arjun is wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.