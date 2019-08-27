Malana fancied for Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 6:13 pm

Kolkata: Malana from the stables of Javed Khan, to be ridden by C. S. Jodha, who is in fine form, is poised to complete a hat-trick in the Malpensa Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 81 & above, rated 61-86 eligible, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails from 1100 metres to 400 metres. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Constance 1, Ajeeta 2, Le Corbusier 3

2. Inca 1, Avellino 2, Avebury 3

3. Shimmering Star 1, Adhirit 2, Stelvio Pass 3

4. Jaivant 1, Sullivan 2, Kantai 3

5. Cold Frontier 1, Barbaresco 2, Midnight Phantom 3

6. Malana 1, Capricious 2, Pothus 3

7. Shivalik Sight 1, Lakshay 2, Aggression 3

Day’s Best: Malana.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

