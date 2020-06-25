Malankara Orthodox Churches to conduct mass wedding

By | Published: 2:59 pm

Hyderabad: Malankara Orthodox Churches in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and UAE’s Ras-Al-Khaima, which come under Bishop Dr Abraham Mar Seraphim of Bangalore diocese, will conduct a mass wedding of needy and poor couples as part of the diocese’s charity programme.

Bishop Seraphim said here that even in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic, the church would not go back on its charity projects and social service. This year was special for the church in this region as it was the tenth year of the establishment of the diocese as well as the 75th year of the commencement of Worship Service in this region.

Dr Seraphim said that the couples, irrespective of caste, creed, religion or region, for the mass wedding had already been identified. The church, besides sponsoring the wedding, will offer wedding dress and essential jewellery and also host a get-together for the couples’ friends and relatives.

As part of charity work, the diocese has donated two dialysis machines to the local mission hospitals for free dialysis treatment of the underprivileged and is expected to benefit 5000 patients in next five years.

During the lockdown, the diocese distributed essential items worth more than Rs.30 lakh to the needy and deserving people in the region.

Because of the pandemic, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the commencement of Worship Service has been postponed for a suitable time later, according to Rev Fr Santhosh Samuel, Diocesan Secretary.

