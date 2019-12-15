Malavika Anand, loyal to her roots

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Malavika Anand was just 3 when the musical notes hit her. At 9, she recorded her first CD album titled Sri Hari Sankeerthana, comprising 17 songs in four languages, making it to the ‘Unique World Records’. She is a B-High grade singer of All India Radio. And not just that, she is also a recipient of Bala Ratna Award, Yuva Ratna Award and Yuva Gana Kokila Award.

Maintaining a balance between her passion and studies, Malavika Anand is an example of how to turn dreams into reality and how hard work is the ultimate key. It all started with jingles. Her parents observed and decided to give her a proper training. But, it was only at the age of 9 that she found her guru, Revati Ratnaswamy who guided her throughout and that is how her musical journey began. It was under her that Malavika did the first album.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter