Malaysia-based DXN Industries to set up centre in Telangana

Published: 8:48 pm 9:26 pm

Siddipet: DXN Industries Chairman Dr Lim Ji on Tuesday announced that the Malaysia-based company will set up a production centre at Gurrala Gondi village of Siddipet district in collaborations with local farmers.

Speaking at a meeting with farmers of the village, the DXN Chairman said the company would extend financial assistance to farmers to help them invest in crops. Apart from homegrown crops such as turmeric and ginger, Dr Lim said the company would also encourage the farmers to raise new crops such as Noni, Rojilla, which they would buy from them and export to over 144 countries after processing.

He said seeds of these new crops would be distributed free of cost to the farmers after giving proper training to them on cultivation of these news crops at DXN Industries at Mandapally located near Siddipet town.

He said DXN Industries bring about a socio-economic change wherever they set up their base. Since the company would be forging collaborations with farmers, he said they would buy all crops offering them the market price. “The collaboration will provide financial stability to farmers since they will have assured buy-back of their produce at market price,” he said, adding that with the objective of providing employment to local youth, they would also conduct skill enhancement training for youth before inducting them into their industry.

He said they would encourage youth who show enthusiasm to set up ancillary units in and around Siddipet town. To encourage local cotton farmers, Lim said they would also buy cotton from the farmers to produce linen for their employees’ use. He visited fields where chilli is being cultivated by Gurrala Gondi farmers.

The Chairman of DXN thanked the Telangana government and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao for extending all support to them. Sarpanch of the village, Anjaneyulu and MPTC, Harish took the representatives of DXN to agriculture fields and helped them interact with the farmers.

DXN to start production by year end

Former Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday announced that Malaysia-based DXN industries will start its production at the company’s Siddipet unit by December this year.

During a review meeting here on Monday night on progress made to launch its operations in Siddipet town, Rao said the first phase of works DXN would be completed by 2020.

Saying that the industry would provide direct employment to 1,500 and indirect employment to over 2,000, Rao said that it would improve the livelihoods of thousands of people in Siddipet district. He said DXN Industry was a first step towards building an industrial corridor in Siddipet district which would eventually provide employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to thousands.

DXN Industries founder, Dr Lin and other representatives, local public representatives, officials of Siddipet district, representatives of TSIIC and others attended the review meeting. He asked the TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructural Corporation), MD, Sivaprasad to allot an additional 50 acres of land to DXN with immediate effect.

The DXN Industries founder, Dr Lin said they have decided to increase the investment to Rs 215 crore by increasing from the earlier proposed Rs 175 crore. Harish Rao appealed to the DXN Industries fast track the works to meet the set deadlines.

Stating that the industry was operating from only from Malaysia and India, Rao said that DXN was setting up its first industry in Siddipet in Telangana though it was already having units in Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

Rao said it would export their products to 144 countries, where the DXN was having a customer base. Asking the officials to create a separate WhatsApp group to keep him updating on the activities at the end of every day, Rao also requested the industrialists to train the local women before making collaborating with them.

