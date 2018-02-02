Clashes in Maldives as court orders for release of politicians

By | Published: 10:50 am

Male, Maldives: Supporters of political parties that oppose the Maldives government have clashed with police on the streets of the capital after the country’s supreme court ordered the release of imprisoned politicians.

Hundreds of people celebrated in Male early Friday waving the country’s flag after the court overturned verdicts against an ex-president and an ex-vice president jailed after trials that were internationally condemned.

Police dispersed them using pepper spray and batons.

Rocks were thrown at police and at least one injured officer was seen being carried to a hospital.

The ruling could allow the archipelago state’s first democratically-elected president, Mohamed Nasheed, to challenge President Yameen Abdul Gayoom when he seeks re-election later this year.

The court said the guilty verdicts against the politicians had been influenced by the government.