Male TV stars ‘share the load’ with spouse

By | Published: 7:33 pm

With the nationwide lockdown shutting out domestic help access from homes, many television stars such as Vijayendra Kumeria, Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra are ensuring that the responsibility of household chores does not fall solely on their wives.

These actors have been doing everything from chopping onions, washing clothes, sweeping, mopping and more to share the work load of their wives at the home front during the quarantine period.

“Be it cleaning, cooking or washing, we are doing all the household chores together. I am doing this after a long time. While staying in Qatar for two years, I used to do the household work. So doing household chores is not a problem at all. Life is living and doing stuff together with your family. My wife and I are doing everything together. Happiness lies in doing things together,” Vijayendra said.

For Aasif Sheikh, it’s not just about the quarantine time. He has always believed that managing a home is not just a woman’s job. “It’s our duty to share the load with them and this applies to each man irrespective of his profession. With me and my wife, we work in tandem to ensure all the household chores are done. If she takes up the sweeping and dusting bit, I cook the meals for the day. My kids also help us with some smaller household chores,” he said.

Karanvir doesn’t mind picking up the broom and sweeping floors. He feels it’s always good to help. “It’s better because it’s not possible for the wives to do everything. If you are in the house, you have to share the load. You cannot say that ‘I am going for work or I am working’. It’s important to spend (time on house work) equally if not more. The only thing that I am doing is helping,” he said.

Arjun has taken up the responsibilities of dusting and cooking. “I made Punjabi chole. My wife takes care of everything. We both are cleanliness freaks,” he said. For actor Mrunal Jain, doing the household chores is a new thing. “I hadn’t done that before. When I was small, I used to help my mom, Vidya, sometimes. Now I am helping by doing jhaadu (sweeping). I feel it is like a therapy. My wife and mom are all-rounders and I am learning to make Daal baati from them and also Hari mirch ka achar. Morning pooja also I am doing,” he said.

Yogesh Tripathi, on the other hand, is used to doing household chores himself, right from the time he began pursuing theatre. “Much before I got married, I used to do all the work — right from cooking to washing my clothes which I continue to do whenever I get time. Due to my work schedules, I was not able to pitch in as much as I used to. I thoroughly enjoy cooking and since I am at home, I have taken over that task from my wife,” he said.