Malishka, Chandini pair finishes runners-up

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:11 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Malishka Kuramu and Chandini Srinivasan pair clinched the runners-up trophy after suffering loss in the Sports Boulevard ATF category under-14 girls doubles tennis tournament RK Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

The unseeded TS pair lost to the duo of Shruti Ahlawat and Ananya Bhatia 2-6, 4-6 (7-10). In the singles category, Chandini finished in the third position.

Results: Final: Malishka/Chandini lost to Shruti Ahlawat/Ananya Bhatia 2-6, 4-6(7-10);

Semis: bt Lakshmi Siri/Saumrita 6-0, 6-3;

Quarters: bt Anya/Maitreyi 6-1, 6-2;

First Round: bt Shubangi/Sunira (Nepal) 6-1, 6-1.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.