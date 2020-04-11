Medchal: Woman, paramour held for husband’s murder

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Medchal police solved the murder case of M Krishna, a construction worker, reported on Thursday and arrested his wife and her paramour here on Saturday. An extra-marital affair led to the murder, police said.

The arrested persons were M Laxmi (33) and G Balraj (24), an auto-rickshaw driver from Akbarjapet in Rajabollaram in Medchal. Based on a suspicion, Laxmi was taken into custody and she confessed to the murder during interrogation, police said.

According to the police, Laxmi and Balraj were having an extra-marital for the last six years. Krishna learnt about their affair eight months ago and since then, the two had frequent fights. “Laxmi decided to eliminate her husband with the help of her paramour, Balraj, who agreed,” police said.

Balraj procured sleeping pills online and with the help of Laxmi, made several attempts to kill Krishna.

“Laxmi laced an overdose of the sleeping pills in toddy and gave it to her husband thrice in March, but he did not die,” officials said.

On Thursday, after Krishna was fast asleep, Laxmi called Balraj to their house. When Krishna woke up, they overpowered him and strangulated him to death with the wire of an iron box, police said, adding that Laxmi covered the ligature marks on Krishna’s neck with a handkerchief.

Based on a complaint from Krishna’s younger brother Suresh, the Medchal police booked a case and subsequently arrested the duo.

