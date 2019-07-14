Malla Reddy to perform Ashwameda Yagam

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy along with his family on Sunday visited Sri Sarada Peetham’s pontiff Sri Swaroopanandendra Swamy at Rishikesh and invited him for the Ashwamedha Yagam which will be conducted by the former in Hyderabad in January next year. The pontiff obliged accordingly and blessed the Minister for the success of the religious ritual.

The Ashwamedha Yagam, which will be held by Malla Reddy Group of Institutions owned by Malla Reddy, is scheduled from January 2 to 5 next year. It is learnt that spiritual personalities, politicians and other VIPs will be attending the event. Narsapur MLA Madan Reddy and other TRS leaders accompanied the Minister.