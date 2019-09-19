Mallanasagar reservoir to be turned into tourist spot

By | Published: 6:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Mallanasagar reservoir, part of the mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, will be developed as a tourism destination, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said. The under construction reservoir in Siddipet district can store 50 TMCft of water and is one of the largest artificial water bodies to be constructed under the Kaleshwaram project.

The Chief Minister, who agreed to a proposal to develop Mallannasagar as a tourist destination, asked Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud to look into the issue and make appropriate plans.

Replying to a question in the Assembly on SRSP revitalization, the Chief Minister said the governments of the past had ignored SRSP. But with water from Kaleshwaram project reaching SRSP and the brilliant idea by the late irrigation expert Vidyasagar Rao to use the SRSP flood flow canal also as a reservoir means not only assured irrigation to the seven lakh acres of SRSP ayacut but also to additional ayacut when other components of the Kaleshwaram project are ready, he said.

Already, 36 off-take sluices on the canal are helping in filling tanks in the villages that the canal runs through, he said.

Mentioning the successful trial runs of five pumps at Nandi and six at Gayatri pumphouses, he said according to meteorologists, there could be further rains in the next fortnight. “For now, we have stopped pumping and saving on power as the natural flows are on account of rains. But once the rains stop, KLIS can supply water. One TMCFt of water has already been supplied to Lower and Mid-Manair ayacuts,” he said.

He also said that the Government, through the Kulti project, will stablise the Kadem project and will be taking up the Tummidihatti barrage works soon to irrigate two lakh acres in Asifabad and Mancherial districts.

Even CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy, who is a strong critic of the government, appreciated that the tank in his village in Chigurmamidi mandal was filled with water. “All of these were made possible with funds including loans the government took. But not a single rupee has been wasted and every rupee was put to good use,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter