Mallaram youth make it big

Published: 12:07 am 11:38 pm

Tallada (Khammam): For residents of Mallaram, a predominantly agricltural village, 17 appears to be a good number to trust. And for good reason too. For the second time in four years, 17 young men from the village, have been selected for the post of police constable.

The feat, first achieved in 2015, was repeated again this year with a second batch of 17 youngsters from the 700 odd families in the village, were selected for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Constable posts, the provisional lists for which were announced recently.

Almost all families are poor and make ends meet through agriculture activity in this village in Khammam district. Parents of most of the candidates are either agriculture labourers or own small pieces of land.

The selected SCTs are the first ones in their families to get a government job. “My parents are elated at finding my name in the selection list. I come from a poor family, yet my parents encouraged me to study so that I can get a government job,” Duggidevara Ramanjaneyulu, said.

He missed the job with just half a mark in 2015 Constable selections. But he continued his preparations and succeeded in his second attempt. “I am the first one in the family to secure a government job and thank the TRS government for that,” Ramanjaneyulu, a graduate, told ‘Telangana Today’. His two cousins in the village also secured Constable posts.

“During separate Telangana movement we all fought for jobs, water and other facilities for the locals. The TRS government is delivering the promises and doing justice to the youth in the State,” said 20-year-old Kuncham Saidulu.

Saidulu, who is yet to receive his graduation certificate, aspires to secure Sub-Inspector job and said he would prepare for that. According to him it is for the second time that 17 youths from Mallaram village secured Constable jobs. In 2015, a total of 17 candidates were selected for the Constables post. “We drew inspiration from our seniors and they also helped us in preparing for the written and physical test,” he added.

Galaba Saidulu of the village also thanked his seniors for their guidance and support in preparing for the test. “Thanks to Telangana government, the selection process has been totally transparent and 34 youths from our village have secured government jobs,” he said.

An emotional Duggidevara Shiva Nagababu, a post graduate in gender studies, felt his hard work has paid off making his family members and parents happy. Not just his family, the family of Gudipalli Nagaraju and his brother G Brahmam, selected for the Constable posts, are also elated.

In addition to the above, 13 candidates from Wyra and 15 candidates from Kusumanchi mandal have been selected for different categories of (SCT) Constables posts in this recruitment.

