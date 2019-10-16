Malli Malli Choosa is like a visiting card for Anurag

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Anurag Konidena, who is very passionate about cinema, is all set to appear as hero in Malli Malli Choosa, a movie bankrolled by his father Konidena Koteswara Rao. Anurag makes his debut in the lead with a character that has two different shades which, he says, are sure to thrill the audience.

Having honed his acting skills from Ramanaidu School of Acting, Anurag is all excited about Malli Malli Choosa script which he says comes with a trendy love story entwined with saleable commercial elements. “The character is very interesting and undergoes a paradigm shift after reading a girl’s diary.

Realising the diary could influence and make a lot of difference, the character endeavours to find the girl and ends up falling in love with her,” he says. The first copy of the film really makes him encouraged, he shares. “This film will surely serve well to introduce me to the audience and to the industry and will be like a visit,” he quips.

Anurag is confident of passing the test as a hero and says more than anything else, the story carries the show.Executive producer Sai Satish expresses happiness over Anurag excelling with his performance and making a mark as a hero. “We shot the film more in Araku and Vizag, apart from some parts in Kullu Manali.

We are releasing the film in 150 theatres which is a big deal for a new hero. We personally thank s few biggies like AK Entertainments for their love and concern for us,” Satish said.

