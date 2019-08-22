Mallikarjun hits double ton in Cricket tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: J Mallikarjun hit an unbeaten double ton (201) while Akash Yadav (106 no) and Satwik Reddy (5/38) impressed as Cambridge XI secured a 242-run victory over Raju CC in the second round of the HCA A1 & A2 one-day league cum knock out tournament on Thursday. Mallikarjun hit 12 sixes and 12 fours in his 138-ball knock.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Ranji left-arm spinner Syed Mehdi Hasan returned with deadly figures of 6/9 to star in Enconse side’s eight-wicket win over Deccan Blues.

Brief scores (2nd round):

Pool I: Warangal District 163 in 41 overs (Amol Shinde 4/34) lost to Andhra Bank 164/1 in 23.4 overs (Ronald Rodrigues 52, Neeraj Bist 50 no); MCC 178/7 in 42 overs (Pramod Mahajan 84, Ravinder 5/44) bt Ours 78/7 in 23.5 overs (Won by Norm Method). Pool II: Agarwal Seniors 152 in 34.5 overs (Virender 62 no, Azeemuddin Md 4/63) lost to Goud XI 157/3 in 29.3 overs. Pool III: Nizamabad District 107 in 29 overs (Durgesh 3/25) lost to BDL 108/1 in 18.2 overs (HK Simha 61 no); Deccan Wanderers 309 in 48.4 overs (Shaik Majeed 109, Vishal Yadav 66, Nutan Kalyan 50, Chiranjeevi 5/26) bt Nizam College 87 in 20.3 overs (Firaz 6/19).

Pool IV: Continental 160 in 37.5 overs (Jai Dev Goud 52, Anvesh 3/22) bt Oxford Blues 44/5 in 21 overs (Won by Norm Method); Hyderabad Blues 278/7 in 50 overs (Ravi Pandey 110) bt PKMCC 190 in 36.4 overs (Shiva Shankar Raga 67, M Ruthvik Yadav 5/47). Pool V: Deccan Chronicle 183 in 48 overs (Jitender 4/28) bt Khalsa 63 in 27.1 overs (E Vidyanand Reddy 4/24); Elegant 223 in 44 overs (Diwesh 66) bt Sri Shyam 120 in 29.1 overs (P Raghava 5/45). Pool VI: Galaxy 84 in 32.3 overs (Mayank Gupta 3/7) lost to Evergreen 87/1 in 15.4 overs (B Rahul 47 no); CCOB 267 in 49 overs (Shaik Mohammed 86, Azizuddin 55, A Nitin 3/34) bt Brothers XI 235 in 48.3 overs (Rishith Reddy 62, Harshavardhan 62, Azizuddin 4 /48).

Pool VII: R Dayanand 298/3 in 50 overs (Rohit Reddy 77 no, Shanmukha 73) bt Nalgonda District 140 in 30.1 overs (Benjamin 4/25); National 133 in 32.4 overs (Mehar Prasad 4/17) lost to Vijay Hanuman 134/6 in 42.1 overs (Srikar Reddy 61 no). Pool VIII: Deccan Blues 76 in 26 overs (Syed Mehdi Hasan 6/9) lost to Ensconse 79/2 in 10.2 overs; Sai Satya 184 in 41.5 overs (Ashwad Rajiv 3/26) lost to Telangana 187/7 in 35.1 overs (Vanam Suri 49, Vijay Akash 3/35). Pool IX: EMCC 258/7 in 38 overs (Mohul Bhowmick 104, Mohammed Asaduddin 81) bt Kosaraju 100/9 in 30 overs (Lokesh 3/4) (Won by Norm Method); Sportive CC 137 in 36 overs (P Vishnu 3/33) bt HUCC 97/8 in 34 overs (M Ashwin 4/13) (Won by Norm Method).

Pool X: Cambridge XI 352/2 in 50 overs (J Mallikarjun 201 no, Akash Yadav 106 no) bt Raju CC 110 in 29.3 overs (Satwik Reddy 5/38, Ashish Srivastav 4/27). Pool XX: Karimnagar District 183/9 in 42 overs (Rithwik Surya 76, Tanay Tyagrajan 3/27, Divesh Singh 3/33) lost to Sporting XI 184/3 in 21 overs (Himalay Agarwal 89 no, Tanay Tyagarajan 68); Pasha Beedi 143/9 in 36.1 overs (G Pankaj 5/22) lost to Cheerful Chums 144/5 in 32.5 overs (Sai Koushik 60 no, G Pankaj 39 no, Syed Faheem 3/39).