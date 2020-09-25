Mallikarjun Kharge calls Farm Bills anti-constitution

He said that entire opposition and Congress party in particular is opposing the legislations.

Hyderabad: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge has termed the three controversial farm bills passed by the central government as anti-constitution and anti farmer. He was addressing media at Indira Bhavan here on Friday.

He said that entire opposition and Congress party in particular is opposing the legislations. “In all 18 political parties opposed these Bills, but the government was adamant. We tried to stall the bills in Rajya Sabha as these bills will prove detrimental to farmer’s interests,” he said. He pointed out these bill will only benefit the corporate world.

Farmers won’t receive minimum support price, and they will not be in a position to sell their produce at a price that they like, Kharge said. “The corporate companies will import rice directly from other countries. As a result small and marginal farmers that constitute 83 per cent of the farming community will be wiped out,” he added.

He wondered how farmers will receive support price if the market yards are closed down. He said that the government is not considering the impact of these bills on those people who depend on the market yards. “While these are the facts , the government at the centre is refusing to see the reality and is spreading wrong information,” he said.

TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and others were also present.

