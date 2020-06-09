Malls wear deserted look on Day 1 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Caution, anxiety and to some extent, fear hung around in the air as several malls, hotels and restaurants resumed their operations from Monday after more than 70 days.

However, hangouts that were popular before the lockdown, like the GVK One Mall, Prasad’s Multiplex, Bawarchi Restaurant and the Paradise chain of food courts were among those that remained closed, though some of the restaurants allowed takeaways.

The Prasad’s Multiplex, which has stores offering entertainment, food courts, shopping and game zones, is likely to open only after theatres begin functioning.

“A majority of the crowd that comes to Prasad’s come for watching movies. Since the screening of movies is yet to be allowed, we are yet to decide on opening the establishment,” said a staff member.

The situation is no different in GVK One Mall, which has 70 branded stores and a six-screen INOX multiplex. While some of the malls have kept opened for shopping, the staff in GVK One Mall was seen busy cleaning the mall premises, which also could open in a few days, though a date is yet to be fixed.

Dine-in yet to be allowed

Though the city is known for its biryani centres, some of the most popular biryani outlets like Bawarchi and Paradise are yet to open their doors for dine-in services, though their takeaway counters are open.

When contacted, Gautam Gupta, CEO, Paradise said they were planning to make dining available in a few days.

“We want to make sure that every safety precaution is in place for offering food in a safe environment. We will follow all guidelines issued by the government to ensure that our restaurants are safe to eat,” he said.

Open, but deserted

On the other hand, the few shopping malls that opened for shoppers wore a deserted look on Monday with not many showing enthusiasm in outings to a mall in the present circumstances.

The PVR Hyderabad Central was one such place, with traders seen waiting for customers. The mall, one of the busiest ones in the city before the lockdown, used to see a footfall of over 5,000 every day with more than 100 branded stores in two blocks.

The management said they were anticipating the footfalls to pick up in the coming days. “We are ensuring thermal screening, physical distancing and provision of hand sanitisers as part of safety measures. Customers can come here and shop in a safe atmosphere,” they said.

Tiffin centres quiet on Day one

After remaining closed for over two months, tiffin centres and roadside eateries also resumed operations across the city on Monday morning.

Usually, tiffin centres in the city witness a mad rush for breakfast every day irrespective of weekdays, festivals or weekends. However, only limited customers were seen in the eateries on Monday.

To ensure physical distance, the majority of the tiffin centres allowed only two persons to sit and eat food. Most were seen encouraging takeaways. “We have enhanced hygiene to instill confidence in public. We are also advising customers to take breakfast as parcels rather than eating here,” said Raju, owner of a tiffin centre in Banjara Hills.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .