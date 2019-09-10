Malvika Sharma is inspired by Rocky Balboa

By | Published: 6:25 pm

To say, celebrities have a positive influence on society won’t be far-fetched. But, one can say that, most stars embrace a positive lifestyle and choices and accept reality for what it is. However difficult and daunting life appears, Malvika Sharma seems to be unperturbed as she accepts life as it comes, with a smile.

The Mumbai girl had made her debut in Telugu with Nela Ticket opposite Ravi Teja sometime ago. And she had been in talks for a lead role in Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming flick titled Prathi Roju Panduga. However, she was dropped from the team for unknown reasons, and later the makers have roped in Raashi Khanna for the female role.

A couple of days ago, Malvika posted a life lesson on her Instagram account taking inspiration from Hollywood star Rocky Balboa. “It ain’t about how hard you can hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward!” -Rocky Balboa #tryingtolearnsomethingnew @helo_indiaofficial,” she wrote.

On a positive note, fans are hoping that she gets good offers in the coming days. With her attractive looks, she is among those female actors who have amassed a good number of fan following on social media. She constantly posts drool-worthy photographs to keep fans coming back for more.

A fitness geek and law graduate, Malvika keeps her fans update with gives by giving them a constant sneak-peak into her life and choices. Although, she recently drew flak from social media users when she posted pictures of her with tigers at a park in Bangkok. She was last spotted in the glittering event of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) which was held in Qatar.