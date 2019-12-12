Mamangam: Gripping tale of a brave warrior

By | Published: 10:48 pm

‘Mamangam’ is a story believed to have happened sometime in the 17th century on the banks of Bharathappuzha, in a place called Tirunavaya, Malabar region. Chaaverukal warriors who detest the rule of hereditary monarch of Zamorin king Samuthiri plan to revolt against the kingdom and hatch a plan to kill the king.

And the opportunity comes once in every 12 years during the festival Mamangam. However, the king escapes every attempt made by Chaaverukal soldiers with the help of his army. Chaaverukal clan sacrifices lives every 12 years as they constantly get defeated by the king during the war.

However, during the 17th century, a brave warrior named Panikkar (Mammootty) from the clan attacks King Samuthiri with his loyal soldiers. Panikkar gets close to Samuthiri but the latter manages to escape. As Panikkar’s bid to kill Samuthiri goes in vain, his Chaaverukal tribe back home harbours a bad impression on Panikkar and calls him a betrayer as he escapes from the war rather than fighting it bravely and sacrificing his life in the battlefield.

Twenty four years after this incident, a young warrior Chandrodath Panikkar along with his nephew set off for the Mamangam festival. However, the young warriors face severe hurdles in their journey. A warrior from the same clan comes to their rescue. Will they succeed in the mission turns out to be thrilling part.

Apart from the narrative, the production value, visual effects and background music are top notch. Along with the story, the movie tries to depict the rich culture and heritage of Kerala tradition of those times — their traditional format of combat, attire and practices. It may take a while for Telugu audiences to comprehend the story because of the absence of regional proximity.

When it comes to the fight scenes, director M Padmakumar goes overboard as some of the fight scenes of Mammootty appear to be tad unrealistic. The team which put effort in the department of art and costumes needs to be appreciated and cinematographer Manoj Pillai’s eye for detail is commendable.

Though the actors give their best to bring an authentic feel to the story, they fail to evoke emotions in some scenes.

