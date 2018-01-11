Mamata Banerjee assures adequate arrangements for pilgrims at Gangasagar Mela

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government has made adequate arrangements to ensure security of the pilgrims visiting Sagar Island for the ‘Gangasagar Mela’.

Terming the fair as a “grand assembly of humanity”, Banerjee also congratulated the thousands of pilgrims who have already gathered in the island to take part in the religious event.

“My best wishes to all the pilgrims who have congregated at Sagar Island for the annual Ganga Sagar Mela. We have made all arrangements for the smooth management of this grand assembly of humanity,” she twitted.

The Gangasagar fair is held in South 24 Pargana district’s Sagar Island at the southern most part of Bengal where lakhs of pilgrimage from all over the country and abroad comes to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal during ‘Makar Sankranti’, a Hindu festival in reference to deity Surya (the Sun) at this time of the year.

The six-day fair’s main days are January 14 and 15 this year. However, thousands of devotees have started thronging the island already.