Mamata condoles death of passengers in UP accident

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condoled the death of 29 passengers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh. A bus skidded off the six-lane Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain, 50 feet below, killing 29 passengers.

“Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives because of another bus accident, this time near Agra. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. Let us all follow #SafeDriveSaveLife” she tweeted.