Mamatha Old Age Home: W&CWD caught napping

Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Women and Child Welfare Department (W&CWD) was caught napping while literally right under their nose, the management of Mamatha Old Age Home, Nagaram in Keesara operated the facility for at least three years without bothering to seek permission.

Shaik Ratna John Paul, K Bharati, Prabhudas, Elizabeth and Venkateswara Rao registered an organisation in the name of Mamatha Old Age Home in 2016. But they did not register it with the W&CWD which is the nodal agency to monitor and regulate the activities of old age homes. For the last three years, the W&CWD officials were unaware that an old age home was being operated in Nagaram, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Malkajgiri) Rakshitha K Murthy in a report submitted to Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA).

Officials of W&CWD came to know about the home only when the police received information about the ill-treatment faced by inmates through dial 100 from a person on January 22. A police patrolling vehicle came to the home and asked caretakers to produce valid documents and details of inmates. The Keesara police later informed the Revenue department and W&CWD.

After a detailed inquiry, the police found lapses and violations at the home. The report further said the home organisers were running a psychiatric rehabilitation centre without any registration and collecting Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 every month from inmates’ family members.

The organisers kept 82 psychiatric patients and senior citizens under one roof in two 2BHK houses for men and women separately. The conditions in the home were poor and to control inmates, the organisers were confining inmates with chains and manhandling them with sticks. The senior citizens and psychiatric patients were kept in an unhealthy condition and the home caretakers were also not professionals in giving treatment to inmates, the report said.

The Telangana High Court took a report prepared by TSLSA as suo moto Public Interest Ligation (PIL). The TSLSA Chairman Justice M S Ramachandra Rao directed the member secretary G V Subrahmanyam to inspect the old age home and submit a report. Accordingly, Subrahmanyam along with administrative officer P Anjaneyulu visited the home on January 25 and submitted a report to the Chairman.

At present, 51 men were shifted to Amma Nana Anaadha Ashramam in Choutupal while 10 women were shifted to Swadhar Home in Nacharam and three women to Swadhar Home, Ramanthapur. Eight women were shifted to Karuna Sadan NGO in Chengicherla and five men were handed over to their family members.

