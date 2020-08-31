Mamulla Rajender elected TNGOs president

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Mamulla Rajender has been unanimously elected the new State president of the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Association during the general body meeting held here on Monday.

Rajender, who served as the association’s State secretary, will replace Karam Ravinder Reddy following the latter’s retirement. He thanked the TNGOs for their unwavering support and promised to take up their issues with the State government during his tenure. He started his career as a junior assistant in the Medical and Health Department in erstwhile Medak district in 1986 and is currently serving as the office superintendent in the office of Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officer.

