Man, 9 others from Telangana held for spreading fake news

By | Published: 12:29 am

Peddapalli: Police personnel of the Ramagundam Commissionerate arrested a man for misguiding people by sharing ‘injured’ photos of a married woman from Haryana on WhatsApp.

Photos of a woman with injuries on her checks and neck went viral on various social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp in the last two days. The write-up posted along with the photos read that the woman was beaten up black and blue by people of a particular community while chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’. But, the police established that the information was fake and that the woman was from Haryana. She was beaten by her in-laws for dowry.

The police on Sunday arrested one Appasi Ajay, a resident of Gouthaminagar, FCI, Godavarikhani. Ajay posted the woman’s photos on Facebook by stating that she was attacked by the people of a particular religion in Hyderabad. Besides Ajay, nine others were arrested for spreading fake news on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

The nine accused were identified as Punja Srinivas of Rameshnagar, Sollu Srinivas of Veerlapalli, Banne Sathish Kumar of Thirumalanagar, Battula Ravi of Chandrababu Colony in Godavarikhani, Sonnaila Naresh of Devanpalli in Peddapalli, Vejjilapu Naresh of BC Colony in Kannala, Bogam Vijay of Kutharam of Peddapalli district, Annam Ramesh of RTC Colony in Mancherial, and Juvani Satyanarayana of Radagambala Basi of Bellampalli in Mancherial district.

Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana, said fake messages stating that miscreants from other States came here to create unrest were circulated on social media in the recent past. He threatened to register criminal cases under Sections 67 of the IPC and POCSO Act against those who spread such kind of fake messages. Admins of WhatsApp groups would also be punished, he warned.

