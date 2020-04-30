Man abuses policemen in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: A man suffering from mental health issues verbally abused a couple of policemen at Langer Houz in the city on Thursday morning.

The man, aged around 50 years, was going on a motorcycle when the police stopped him at Bapu Ghat crossroads as he was not wearing a face mask nor a helmet. He however got down from the motorcycle and began abusing the policemen and even pushed his motorcycle down on the road.

The police later shifted him to Langer Houz police station. On calling his family members, the police found he was suffering from mental health issues and was undergoing treatment at the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda.

The police later handed him to his family members and asked them to keep him under observation.

