Man accused of sorcery beaten to death, set ablaze in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:47 pm

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man was accused of sorcery, beaten to death and his body set ablaze on a pyre at Adraspalli village in Shamirpet here late on Wednesday.

According to the police, the episode began with the death of a woman Lakshmi, who was ill for the last five years died. Her final rites were performed in the village outskirts on Wednesday.

Police sources said the man Anjaneyulu had gone near the burial site and was caught by Lakshmi’s relatives who alleged he had killed her with sorcery.

They beat him to death with sticks and his body was thrown on Lakshmi’s burning pyre.

The Shamirpet police who received information from the villagers reached the spot and shifted the body for autopsy.

The police have detained two suspects for questioning.

