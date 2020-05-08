Man alleges harassment by Mirchowk police

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: A video of an elderly man wailing at a police station allegedly due to the harassment of the police has gone viral on the social media.

In the video, Syed Shabbir Hussain who is an auto rickshaw driver is seen talking to reporters and claiming his auto rickshaw was seized when he went to bring water from Moghalpura water tank few days ago.

“I went to the Assistant Commissioner of Police who after hearing my plight scribbled a note on a paper asking the police station staff to release my autorickshaw. However, the instructions were not considered by the cops and was scolded,” he said.

He said his wife is a paralysis patient and needs to visit hospital in the auto rickshaw. “I am being made to run between the ACP office and the police station for last three days,” he added.

When contacted Additional DCP (south) Syed Rafeeq said that they are inquiring into the issue and will take necessary steps to resolve it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .