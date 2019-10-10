Man arrested for abusing cops on Facebook in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: A man, who used foul language and abused senior women officials of the Hyderabad City Police on social networking site Facebook, was arrested by the police on Thursday. Batti Suraj Kumar had abused woman police officials by posting a message against them on his Facebook account and shared it with several persons.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case under Section 67 of IT Act, 509, 504, 506 and 186 of IPC against the accused. He was arrested and sent to remand.

