Man arrested for bus theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a person who committed theft of a bus. Nimmala Yadagiri, 37, of Musi Road in Nalgonda district, was employed as a bus driver by Baja Virendranath of Thukkuguda, few months back.

On Sunday, Yadagiri took the Bharath Benz bus from the city without informing the owner. Growing suspicious as the bus was not parked at the designated place, the owner approached the LB Nagar police to file a complaint regarding the theft of the bus.

Following the complaint, the LB Nagar police alerted the police stations across the State and on a reliable information, a special team caught him at Amangal. “Yadagiri was in the past involved in a case of theft of a truck. He had taken the bus with an intention to sell it out with the help of his friend in Mahabubnagar,” said V Ashok Reddy, Inspector LB Nagar.

The police recovered the bus worth Rs 45 lakh. The suspect was produced before the court on Tuesday and remanded.

