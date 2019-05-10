Man arrested for cheating SBI in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station police on Friday arrested a man on charges of cheating the State Bank of India of Rs 3.4 crore by obtaining a loan using forged documents.

The arrested person, S Bhaskar Reddy, director of SNRCO Chemical Private Limited, along with S Naren Reddy, another director of the company availed a cash credit loan and term loan of Rs 3.4 crore for setting up of a solvent distillation plant, by the hypothecation of stocks and machinery and secured by equitable mortgage of six properties.

“The company failed to repay the loan amount and was subsequently declared as a non-performing asset. However, when the bank conducted a public auction of the properties, they realised the properties were already sold to a third party without clearing the dues,” CCS officials said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the SBI authorities, the CCS police booked a case and arrested S Bhaskar Reddy. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

