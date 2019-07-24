Man arrested for cheating transfer agents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police arrested a man on charges of cheating money transfer agents here on Wednesday.

According to the police, Y.Varaprasad (29), a resident of Vijayapuri Colony in Lalaguda, would go to money transfer agents requesting transfer of small amounts to his bank account for which he would pay them cash on hand. After some time, he would return with a request to transfer bigger amounts.

“Once they transfer the amount, he flees from there saying he would bring the money from his car and later switches off his phone,” police said, adding he cheated several money transfer agents in similar fashion. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

