Man arrested for murdering relative in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police said Sheik Abdul Rehman, who bludgeoned his relative Mohd Chand to death in Narsingi on Tuesday, bore a grudge against him and other family members as they held him responsible for his wife Noor Jahan’s death.

The police, who announced the arrest of Rehman on Wednesday, said Noor Jahan died two months ago after being diagnosed of tuberculosis. His in-laws allegedly did not take her to the doctor as they believed she was a victim of sorcery.

Apart from this, they took the custody of Rehman’s children and did not allow him to meet them. In between Chand, a relative and auto driver from Ibrahimbagh, alleged that Rehman had harassed and killer Noor Jahan. Angered by this, Rehman grabbed a boulder and bludgeoned Chand to death. He then went to the police station and surrendered.

