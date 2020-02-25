Man arrested for selling illicit wine in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department here on Tuesday arrested one Maheswaram Shiva Prasad on charges of illegally selling wine without any license. He was preparing the wine with grapes purchased from the Kothapet fruit market.

Sixty bottles, each containing 750 ml of the illicit brew, 20 litres of fermented wine, nine empty bottles, two empty plastic barrels each with a capacity of 100 litres and 10 litres respectively and a mobile phone were seized from Prasad, who belongs to Saraswathinagar Colony of Kothapet.

Saroornagar Prohibition and Excise Inspector G Srinivasa Rao said Prasad was preparing the wine after fermenting grapes by adding water and sugar. He was purchasing empty bottles in the market and purchasing corks online for sealing wine bottles. He had been selling the wine from the last three months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter