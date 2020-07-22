Man arrested for selling tobacco products

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: The City Police arrested a man who was allegedly procuring tobacco products illegally from Delhi and selling in the city. The police seized tobacco products worth Rs10.4 lakh from him.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (North) caught Puneriya Shiva Kumar (47) of Chilkalguda in Secunderabad. “Shiva Kumar was procuring tobacco products from Delhi and supplying it to different traders here,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force).

Shiva Kumar along with the seized property was handed over to Shahinyathgunj police for further action.

