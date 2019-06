By | Published: 11:49 am

Hyderabad: A 65 year-old man was detained by the Jawaharnagar police for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven year old girl.

The man identified as Yadiah had lured the girl who was playing in front of her house and took the girl to terrace of a building. A neighbour who noticed the man along with the girl on the building immediately alerted the locals who rushed to the spot and caught Yadiah.

He was later thrashed by the locals and handed over to the police.

More details awaited.