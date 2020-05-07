Man arrested for sexually harassing minor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Chaderghat police on charges of sexually assaulting a teenager.

According to the police, the suspect, a local political activist, sexually assaulted the victim over a period of time after threatening her. The teenager approached the police and lodged a complaint after which a case under various Sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 was booked against him.

The suspect was arrested by the police on Wednesday and produced in court. He was remanded in judicial custody.

