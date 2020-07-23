Man arrested for stalking woman in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime Police arrested a man on charges of harassing a woman on social media here on Thursday. According to the police, Ashwaq Ali Shaik (26), a trader from Maruthi Nagar in Thattiannaram of Hayathnagar lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim and he became friends with her on Facebook.

After some days of chatting and meeting her personally, he proposed to her, which she turned down. “He then started threatening her with selfies which they had clicked together earlier. He also misbehaved with her at a public place,” police said.

Based on victim’s complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case and arrested Shaik. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

