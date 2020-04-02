Man assaulted by Wanaparthy policemen in front of son, SP suspends constable

By | Published: 6:40 pm 6:44 pm

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy district Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao on Thursday suspended Ashok, a constable, whose brutal trashing of a person in front of his 12-year-old son sent a wave of outrage among the public. The constable’s suspension followed a tweet from IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao stating that such behaviour from the police was not acceptable under any circumstance. The video clip of a group of policemen beating up the hapless man went viral on social media platforms, with the public seeking severe action against the cops.

Dear HM Mahmood Ali Saab & @TelanganaDGP Garu, this attitude of police is unacceptable in ANY circumstances Also read Wanaparthy: Warning to punish violators with baton fixed with nails goes viral Request you to take the strictest action on incidents such as this All the exceptionally good work of thousands of policemen is undone by erratic behaviour of few https://t.co/CaOAU9ercw — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 2, 2020

Wanaparthy police has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late and this incident comes close on the heels of the DSP making an announcement in a village that the police would give ‘special corona treatment’ to those who violated social distancing norms. The DSP went on to explain that the special corona treatment would mean getting trashed with a lathi that would have nails.

The latest instance involved Murali Krishna, a resident of Malkajgiri, who works as Territorial Manager of Motilal Woswal, a stock-brokerage firm. He had come to Wanaparthy, his native place, when the lockdown was announced.

According to Nikrosh, his son and Class VIII student, the two were going on their motorcycle at around 5.15 pm on Wednesday, when a ‘white T-shirt uncle’ stopped them and asked his father why he was out with his child. Even though Murali apologized and said he wouldn’t repeat it again, a traffic policeman who was also present there, entered the number plate in his tab and found that there were some tickets on the vehicle, which he had to pay.

“The policemen told me that I had to pay the fine, failing which my vehicle would be seized. I requested the policemen to let me go. They tried to take the key away from me, when I kept the key. That was when Ashok, the police constable, assaulted me. I tried to save myself, but they kept thrashing me continuously while my son was crying and pleading with them to leave me alone,” Murali Krishna told Telangana Today.

“The policemen then pushed me and my son in the police vehicle and repeatedly assaulted me and were recording a video, claiming that I was attacking them in the car. They then took me to the police station, where five constables and the SI took turns to beat me up,” Murali said.

Savithri, his wife, was ahead of father and son in another two-wheeler along with their younger son. Right after the arrest, she immediately went to the police station, where a lady constable pushed her out of the station and the policemen snatched her phone away.

“We knew that we couldn’t travel in groups. That was why we were going in two bikes. They were particular about my husband paying fines worth Rs 2400, but during the attack, my husband lost the locket of his gold chain. Who is responsible for that now? They took turns to beat up my husband, while I was restricted outside the police station. We can’t afford to get into a legal tangle. All that we want is that nobody should suffer the way we did,” Savithri said.

The Minister, taking serious note of the incident, tagged Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali stating: “This attitude of police is unacceptable in ANY circumstances” and requested the Home Minister to take the strictest action.

Apoorva Rao apologised to the public for such behaviour by an on-duty constable. She assured that strict and disciplinary action had been initiated against the person responsible and constable Ashok was suspended for his brutal act. She also assured that such incidents wouldn’t recur.

