Man attacked by roommate, hospitalised in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Hyderabad: One person sustained injuries after his friend attacked him with a broken beer bottle over a petty issue in their room in Hafeezbaba Nagar in the Old City on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Ilyas and his friend, the accused, Saif, both are natives of Bengaluru, had been staying at a rented accommodation at Hafeezbaba Nagar for the last few years. On Thursday morning, Ilyas was attacked with a broken beer bottle by his friend post an argument.

Quoting the victim, the Station House Officer of Kanchanbagh K Venkat Reddy said Ilyas was hospitalized after he was injured during the tiff which was erupted over some personal issue between the roommates. We are investigating into the matter.” A case has been registered.

