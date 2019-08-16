Man attacks wife with blade in Jagtial, attempts suicide

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Jagtial: A youth attempted suicide after attacking his wife with a blade in Gangaram village of Buggaram mandal on Friday. Though the exact reason for the incident was not yet known, the police suspect that family disputes might have provoked the man to attack his wife.

A resident of Ramakrishnapur of Mancherial district, Goli Thirupati came to his in-laws home in Gangaram and picked up an argument with his wife Lavanya. As the argument turned serious, he pulled out a blade from his pocket and slashed her throat. Within no time, he also slit his throat with the same blade. Alert family members immediately shifted the duo to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment.

Speaking to media persons, Lavanya said they had minor disputes. When she asked her husband to go to Mancherial along with their son, Thirupati attacked her with a blade and also slit his throat. Sub-Inspector, Buggaram, Chiranjeevi said they were investigating the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter