Man attempts suicide over supply of poor quality sand

Published: 9:53 pm

Kothagudem: Irked by the supply of poor quality sand, 30-year-old Marakala Ravinder Reddy attempted suicide by dousing himself with petrol in front of the district collectorate here on Thursday.

The office staff and the visitors stopped him from setting himself ablaze and rushed him to hospital for treatment. The man who belongs to Chandrugonda village made online booking on March 16 for three truckloads of sand for the construction of a house.

But the sand was supplied on May 20. He alleged that the sand was of poor quality and he tried to take the issue to the notice of the officers concerned but no own responded. Hence, he decided to commit suicide in front of the collectorate, he said.

Collector orders enquiry

Responding to the issue, District Collector MV Reddy ordered Chandrugonda tahsildar Srinivas to conduct an enquiry into the incident and submit a report. Based on the report, action would be taken against the officer concerned.

He asked the public to bring their grievances to his notice and not to resort to extreme steps.

